Fruita Monument crushes D51 rival Palisade
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 10:36 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Highlights and notable scores from Saturday, January 8th:
Varsity Girls Basketball
Fruita Monument 60, Palisade 21
Douglas County 64, Grand Junction 16
RMAC Men’s Basketball
CMU vs Black Hills St postponed to 1:00 PM Sunday
Varsity Girls Wrestling
GJ Central - 2nd place at Tournament of Champions
NFL Football
Kansas City 28, Broncos 24
NHL Hockey
Toronto 4, Avalanche 5 F/OT
