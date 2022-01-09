Colorado reactivates Crisis Standards of Care for EMS

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Eric France, at the Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE) has reactivated Crisis Standards of Care for Emergency Services.

The reactivation is attributed to staffing shortages, high demand for patient transport, and the surge in COVID-19 cases, largely due to the most recent variant: omicron. Which are affecting emergency medical services (EMS) workers handling of emergencies.

The EMS crisis provides direction and guidelines in how to: interact with potentially infectious patients, maximize care for multiple patients with limited staff and emergency vehicles. As well as, determine what kind of treatment to provide, such as whether and where a patient should be transported for further care, if deemed necessary, according to the health department.

In a CDPHE press release Dr. Eric France stated: “With increasing demands on hospitals and EMS, we need to make sure we can provide care to anyone who needs it immediately. Crisis Standards of care help us to do that. We also need every Coloradan over the age of 5+ to get vaccinated so we can lessen the strain on our healthcare system and protect everyone.”

According to the health department, these protocols are often utilized when there aren’t sufficient resources to provide the usual standard of care.

