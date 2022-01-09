Advertisement

Air quality advisory((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 5:55 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - According to Mesa County Public Health, the cold weather conditions have caused fine particulate matter concentrations to climb into the moderate category. They issued an air quality advisory from Thursday through Saturday at 6 pm.

The health department says people most vulnerable to the current conditions we are experiencing are people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children. It is advised to limit heavy indoor and outdoor activities.

In a press release, mesa county public health mentions how the community can help improve air quality: reduce the number of trips you take in your car or use local transit, be sure your tires are properly inflated, only burn if the woodstove or fire is your primary source of heat and consider using gas logs instead of wood.

And according to Air Now with the EPA, the current air quality is categorized as good but is forecasted as moderate. So, they recommend if you are unusually sensitive to particle pollution, you should limit your activity level and time you spend outdoors.

