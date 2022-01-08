Advertisement

Weather, Road Closures and Store Renovations affect local store shelves

Local shoppers have noticed and snapped pictures of empty store shelves over the last week
By (Dave Ackert)
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 7:28 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Some viewers have been noticing some emptier than normal shelves across the area recently.

Pictures have been taken and shared with us on Facebook over the last week.

We reached out to Walmart who said the issue at the Rimrock Drive location was due to losing power during renovations. While other locations have been affected by the severe winter weather and road closures.

We did also reach out to City Market to see if they are having any issues, but have not heard back yet.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County Health Department
COVID-19 surge in Mesa County
Police search for shooter after 2 people are hospitalized
Accident on 12th and Patterson
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office is headquartered in Grand Junction, Colo.
Sheriff’s office investigating death of 3-week-old baby, death ruled a homicide
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot
CDOT is closing I-70 today for winter maintenance
CDOT planning safety closure on I-70 through the Vail Pass

Latest News

Senator Coram (R-Colo.)
Colorado State Senator Don Coram has announced his bid to run against Congresswoman Lauren Boebert
Weather, Road Closures, Renovations Affecting Store Shelves
Weather, Road Closures, Renovations Affecting Store Shelves
The VA Medical Center to Receive Pfizer Pill
The VA Medical Center to Receive Pfizer Pill
Delayed Covid Test Results
Delayed Covid Test Results
Don Coram Announces Run Against Rep. Lauren Boebert
Sen. Don Coram Announces Run Against Rep. Lauren Boebert