Sheriff’s office investigating death of 3-week-old baby, death ruled a homicide

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 3-week-old boy as a homicide.

According to the sheriff’s office, Kye Fields was 3-weeks-old when he passed away on Aug. 18, 2021. Kye passed away at Children’s Hospital in Denver after being transferred from a local hospital.

The Mesa County Coroner’s Office determined the child’s death to be the result of complications of blunt force trauma to the head. The sheriff’s department has ruled his death as a homicide.

Officials are continuing to investigate the circumstances that lead to the child’s death.

MCSO is asking for anyone with information about this case to come forward. Please call (970) 242-6707 or submit a tip through CRIMEWATCH.

For more information, please visit crimewatch.net.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.