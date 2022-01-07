Senator Don Coram (R-Colo.) announces run against Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.)

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado State Senator Don Coram has announced his bid to run against Congresswoman Lauren Boebert in the Republican primary.

Senator Coram (R-Colo.), a native of Montrose, announced his running for the seat in Colorado’s Third Congressional District in the upcoming November election. Marina Zimmerman has also announced her run for the Republican primary.

Through the recent redistricting of the state, Boebert’s district has become more conservative, which will make the race for the Republican primary more challenging.

To view the continuously updated official candidate list for Colorado’s Third Congressional District, please visit ballotpedia.org.

