Rifle Police Department swear in new chief

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Rifle Police Department swore in a new chief Thursday afternoon. The department welcomes Debra Funston as their new chief.

Autoplay Caption

According to a Facebook post by the department, “Chief Funston was sworn in by Rifle Mayor, Ed Green and Badge Pinning by her husband, Graham Frontella; during last nights City Council meeting.”

We congratulate the department on their new chief!

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.