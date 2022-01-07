Advertisement

Mesa County Libraries strategic roadmap

Mesa County Libraries
Mesa County Libraries
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 7:22 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Libraries will create a strategic roadmap to guide their operations starting in 2023. This is the first year the Mesa County Libraries will implement a strategic road map instead of a plan, which they have traditionally done.

Mesa County Libraries says. The strategic roadmap will allow them to focus areas for the library to work on. It’s more flexible than a plan set for three to five years; the strategic roadmap allows for more community input throughout.

”The strategic roadmap. We are hoping it gives us direction in many parts of our operation. So, that is everything from our collections to our programs to our services. Are we doing with the community needs and if it’s not needed by the community or if something more important comes to the forefront then we can adapt that new important and switch,” said Michelle Boisvenue-Fox, Mesa County Libraries director.

The Mesa County Libraries want community input. They are currently asking for patron’s opinions at all their locations and through an online survey.

