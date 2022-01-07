Advertisement

Man accused of stealing bleachers, dragging them with his car

By Lee Peck and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:46 AM MST
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – Officers with the Mobile Police Department pulled over a 60-year-old man who was spotted dragging a set of stadium bleachers with his car.

According to WALA, Michael McClellan is accused of taking the bleachers from Lyons Park in the middle of the day.

It is unclear why the man allegedly took the bleachers, but they have since been returned to the park.

McClellan was arrested and charged with first degree property theft.

