Advertisement

The Grand Junction Economic Partnership has released the results of its “Grand Vision” survey

(KKCO)
By Taylor Burke
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:07 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Economic Partnership (GJEP) has released the results of its “Grand Vision” survey.

The survey first came from the Western Colorado Economic Summit back in 2017 where they held a workshop to get input from the community to see what locals wanted the future of the Grand Valley to look like. GJEP distributed a two-question survey that received nearly 500 responses from community members and people invested in the future of the region. Out of the people surveyed it was apparent that Community members want The Grand Valley to be a safe and forward-thinking community and a hub for outdoor recreation.

Survey respondents were first asked to select up to five answers to finish the sentence “I want the Grand Valley to be known for/as” - and the top selections were, in order:

  • A Safe Community (36.25%)
  • An Outdoor Recreation Hub (35.85%)
  • A Forward-Thinking Community (34.22%)
  • A Top-Tier K-12 Education System (31.77%)
  • Our Public Lands, that are varied, beautiful and easily accessible (30.14%)

Respondents were also given the opportunity to write in additional feedback. Many community members noted the area’s vibrant arts and culture scene, which they would like to see supported through future efforts as well.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search and rescue on the Grand Mesa
51-year-old woman and two dogs rescued after getting lost on the Grand Mesa
Mesa County Health Department
COVID-19 surge in Mesa County
Colorado Department of Transportation Road Closed Due to Crash
Ambulance hit by vehicle while responding to crash on I-70
Calogero Duenes, 24, died after he was shot multiple times outside a Chuck E. Cheese in Texas....
Father fatally shot carrying daughter’s birthday cake into Chuck E. Cheese
Shield
Central High School unveils new mascot

Latest News

Pam Anderson, CO Secretary of State Candidate
Colorado Secretary of State Candidate visits Western Slope
Rifle Police Department swear in Chief Debra Funston
Rifle Police Department swear in new chief
Rifle Police Department swear in Chief Debra Funston
Rifle Police Department swear in Chief Debra Funston
Colorado Republican State Representatives Don Coram, left, and Patrick Neville, shake hands on...
Senator Don Coram (R-Colo.) announces run against Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.)