Colorado State Patrol urging drivers be prepared for winter driving and change driving mindset

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -With all the snow that has fallen throughout Colorado over the last couple of weeks, the Colorado State Patrol is reminding drivers to prepare your car and change your mindset for winter driving.

CSP says to make sure you and your car is prepared with the right equipment for winter driving, citing traction laws that will be in place during storms, when conditions require.

“The last two weeks news headlines have been filled with law enforcement, CDOT plows, and now an ambulance being struck by passing motorists on I-70,” stated Colonel Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “If carrying chains or checking your tire tread seems like a hassle, imagine the inconvenience of causing a crash or worse yet, killing someone.”

Troopers say that I-70 continues to lead the state in citations issued and the highest number of crashes due to violations to tire and chain restrictions. CSP says drivers often fail to adjust their speed for the current conditions or fail to pay enough attention to see what is happening.

“Driving deserves your full attention and when conditions worsen with snow and ice you need to adjust your mindset,” stated Chief Packard. “It does not matter how big your vehicle sits up on the roadway or how frequently you drive in the snow – slow your speed when weather impacts the roads and move over for stopped crash responders and vehicles. This is the law.”

Vehicles should also be prepared. Vehicles with a GCWR/GVWR of 16,001 pounds or more legally have to carry tire chains from Sept. 1 through May 31 when driving on any stretch of I-70 between Morrison and Dotsero.

All four-wheel drive vehicles with less than GCWR/GVWR of 16,001 pounds must have tires with at least 3/16 inch tread and are suited for winter driving conditions.

All two-wheel drive vehicles with less than GCWR/GVWR of 16,001 must have either:

-Tire chains for two or more tires; or

-An approved alternative traction device for two or more drive tires; or

-Tires with at least 3/16 inch tread and are either rated for “All-Weather” or “Mud and Snow” by the manufacturer.

