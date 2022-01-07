Advertisement

Colorado State Patrol urging drivers be prepared for winter driving and change driving mindset

By (Adam Woodbrey)
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:15 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -With all the snow that has fallen throughout Colorado over the last couple of weeks, the Colorado State Patrol is reminding drivers to prepare your car and change your mindset for winter driving.

CSP says to make sure you and your car is prepared with the right equipment for winter driving, citing traction laws that will be in place during storms, when conditions require.

“The last two weeks news headlines have been filled with law enforcement, CDOT plows, and now an ambulance being struck by passing motorists on I-70,” stated Colonel Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “If carrying chains or checking your tire tread seems like a hassle, imagine the inconvenience of causing a crash or worse yet, killing someone.”

Troopers say that I-70 continues to lead the state in citations issued and the highest number of crashes due to violations to tire and chain restrictions. CSP says drivers often fail to adjust their speed for the current conditions or fail to pay enough attention to see what is happening.

“Driving deserves your full attention and when conditions worsen with snow and ice you need to adjust your mindset,” stated Chief Packard. “It does not matter how big your vehicle sits up on the roadway or how frequently you drive in the snow – slow your speed when weather impacts the roads and move over for stopped crash responders and vehicles. This is the law.”

Vehicles should also be prepared. Vehicles with a GCWR/GVWR of 16,001 pounds or more legally have to carry tire chains from Sept. 1 through May 31 when driving on any stretch of I-70 between Morrison and Dotsero.

All four-wheel drive vehicles with less than GCWR/GVWR of 16,001 pounds must have tires with at least 3/16 inch tread and are suited for winter driving conditions.

All two-wheel drive vehicles with less than GCWR/GVWR of 16,001 must have either:

-Tire chains for two or more tires; or

-An approved alternative traction device for two or more drive tires; or

-Tires with at least 3/16 inch tread and are either rated for “All-Weather” or “Mud and Snow” by the manufacturer.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County Health Department
COVID-19 surge in Mesa County
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot
CDOT is closing I-70 today for winter maintenance
CDOT planning safety closure on I-70 through the Vail Pass
William and Carol Stewart died of COVID-19 seconds apart as soon as their hospital beds were...
Couple married 44 years die of COVID-19 seconds apart
Search and rescue on the Grand Mesa
51-year-old woman and two dogs rescued after getting lost on the Grand Mesa

Latest News

CSP guidance to winter driving.
Colorado State Patrol urging drivers be prepared for winter driving and change driving mindset
Mesa Fitness
Gym memberships are seeing an increase with the new year
Colorado State Capitol in Denver
Colorado State Representatives preview the upcoming General Assembly
Mesa County Libraries
Mesa County Libraries strategic roadmap