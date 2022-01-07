Colorado Secretary of State Candidate visits Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - One of the candidates hoping to be the next Colorado Secretary of State made a stop in Grand Junction on Thursday.

Former Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder, Pam Anderson announced her candidacy back in October. Thursday she was visited the Western Slope.

We talked to her as well as another candidate hoping to secure the republican nomination, Mike O’Donnell.

Both candidates are running for the Republican ticket. While, Jena Griswold (D) currently holds the position.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.