The City of Grand Junction’s public safety agencies urges public to sign up for emergency alerts

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction’s Public Safety Agencies urges the public to sign up for emergency alerts. The safety agencies have set a goal of registering 10,000 additional cell phones to receive address-based emergency alerts in 2022.

“So what we are trying to accomplish is to get people to register their phones with your address. So, even if you’re not at home, you get that important information. So, you can make the right choice for yourself and your family,” said Ellis Thompson-Ellis with the Grand Junction Fire Department.

Ellis says the emergency alerts may not automatically go to your cell phone but landlines. “You know those emergency notifications automatically go to landlines in an affected area, but a lot of folks don’t have landlines these, or they may not be home when they need that emergency notice,” added Ellis.

Megan Terlecky, with the Sheriff’s Office, says the county-wide alert system offers a number of different types of alerts. “It could be a weather alert; it could be if a fire is nearby. It could be safety information like if an evacuation order is issued and you need to evacuate,” mentioned Ellis.

Terlecky adds that there are significant national alert systems utilized in a large-scale emergency like an amber alert. These automatically get sent to people’s phones. “The other thing is that emergencies that happen locally, we have a county-wide system where we need you to take that time to go to the Sheriff’s Office website or the police department or the fire department website and sign up for those emergency alerts” added Terlecky.

You can register to receive notices for multiple addresses like your home, your child’s school, family members’ homes, and your workplace.

Emergency alert registration: https://member.everbridge.net/892807736721759/login.

