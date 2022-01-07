Advertisement

Accident on 12th and Patterson

A vehicle had driven onto the sidewalk heading south on 12th St.
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:29 AM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An accident occurred Friday morning at the intersection of 12th St. and Patterson Road in Grand Junction.

First responders are on scene.

Motorists should expect possible delays heading south on 12th St.

We are working to learn more and will update this story once more information becomes available.

