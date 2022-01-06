Advertisement

Rick Taggart running for Colorado State House of Representative

Rick Taggart
Rick Taggart((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:33 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Long time Grand Junction City Councilman Rick Taggart announced on Wednesday he is running to be a state lawmaker.

Rick Taggart held a conference today where he announced his candidacy for a seat in the house of representatives in House district 55. Taggart says he wants to voice the community and believes we need conservative policies.

He says he wants to tackle issues that we face at a municipal level, which include crime, infrastructure, and transportation, and mental health.

”One a passion, an absolute passion for the city I love, and two the experience that I bring. I’ve been successful from a business standpoint but also my time on council. I think that experience can be transformed to the state house with the same discipline that I’ve utilized here in the city of Grand Junction,” said Taggart.

Patricia Weber is also in the race looking to replace current representative Janice Rich.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Department of Transportation Road Closed Due to Crash
Ambulance hit by vehicle while responding to crash on I-70
Mind Springs Health announces resignation of CEO Sharon Raggio
CEO of Mind Springs Health resigns
Double-fatal accident in Pender County
Police respond to stabbing on New Year’s Eve
Search and rescue on the Grand Mesa
51-year-old woman and two dogs rescued after getting lost on the Grand Mesa
Snowfall in Grand Junction just outside city hall.
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Sol Sandoval (D), and other candidates announce running to represent Colorado’s Third Congressional District

Latest News

Mesa County Health Department
COVID-19 surge in Mesa County
Montrose community strengthened by policing
Marshall Fire in Boulder County
Partial human remains found in area of Marshall Fire
Shield
Central High School unveils new mascot