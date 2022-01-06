Advertisement

QVC to close distribution center after fire, lays off 1,953

A fire has ripped through a distribution center in North Carolina for the QVC home-shopping...
A fire has ripped through a distribution center in North Carolina for the QVC home-shopping television network, causing extensive damage to the facility.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 2:23 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A filing with state officials says the company that runs QVC is shutting down a North Carolina distribution center heavily damaged by a fire, putting nearly 2,000 people out of work.

News outlets report that on Dec. 29, Qurate Retail Group filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining and Notification notice with the North Carolina Department of Commerce announcing its plans.

Records show the company is permanently closing and expected to lay off employees from Feb. 1 through the middle of the year.

QRG says workers will be provided with an opportunity to seek employment at other locations across the country.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search and rescue on the Grand Mesa
51-year-old woman and two dogs rescued after getting lost on the Grand Mesa
Mesa County Health Department
COVID-19 surge in Mesa County
Colorado Department of Transportation Road Closed Due to Crash
Ambulance hit by vehicle while responding to crash on I-70
Calogero Duenes, 24, died after he was shot multiple times outside a Chuck E. Cheese in Texas....
Father fatally shot carrying daughter’s birthday cake into Chuck E. Cheese
Shield
Central High School unveils new mascot

Latest News

Heather Cimellaro, builds a toy house with her twins, Milo, left, and Charlie, at their home,...
Omicron surge vexes parents of children too young for shots
The Philadelphia fire department works at the scene of a deadly row house fire in Philadelphia...
No word on cause of Philadelphia house fire that killed 12
President Joe Biden and members of Congress marked the anniversary of the attack on the U.S....
Biden, Congress mark one year since Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Canton police video shows an officer fatally shoot a man who was firing a gun on New Year’s Day.
GRAPHIC: Video shows Ohio officer fatally shoot man who was firing gun on New Year’s Day