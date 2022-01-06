Neighbor’s Night at the Mesa County Library

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Every first Thursday of the month, the Mesa County Library hosts Neighbor’s Night at the Central Library.

Neighbor’s Night gives folks a chance to see presentations from various people in the community and this month, the Grand Junction Fire Department is the guest presenter.

Ellis Thompson-Ellis, the community outreach specialist gives us a preview of what’s to come at Neighbor’s Night for Jan. 6, 2022.

The event it at 6:30 pm at the Central Library at 443 N 6th St in Grand Junction.

