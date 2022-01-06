Advertisement

Montrose community strengthened by policing

(KJCT)
By (Taylor Burke)
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:42 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A public safety transformation is currently underway in Montrose and is the largest in generations. This new direction will add new technologies that will allow officers to prioritize their time to focus on major investigations.

The past 12 months have been busy and transformative for the department and its command staff as they implement these new changes all while building a brand new police station. This transformation actually started in 2018 when a group of concerned citizens brought data to the City Council that they believed supported their conclusion that police services in the city were greatly understaffed and underfunded.

Just a year later, the Montrose community approved a small Public Safety Sales tax. The tax money has since gone towards a brand new police building, and a reporting tool where citizens can report minor crimes. This web-based reporting system, called the Desk Officer Online Reporting System (DORS), allows the public to file certain incident types over the internet at the users’ convenience. “Minor traffic accidents will take a police officer out of duty for awhile during the day,” states William Woody, Public Information Officer for the City of Montrose. “So this new reporting tool allows the public to file reports for themselves so police can get back to important work in the community.”

Other efforts involve heavy recruiting. In May of this year, Montrose will host the Western Colorado Law Enforcement Academy, a collaboration between Colorado Mesa University, the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, and the Montrose Police Department. From this academy, the Montrose Police Department hopes to add more officers to keep pace with the policing needs of the Montrose community.

