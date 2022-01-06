Bone marrow donor speaks on the importance of saving lives

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Aaron Williams, a donor with Be The Match, an organization who helps facilitate bone marrow transplants, shared his amazing story on the importance of giving the gift of life.

Aaron Williams says that he originally signed up to be a bone marrow donor six years ago. His best friend CJ served as his inspiration as he battled leukemia as a young child and he too received transplants to fight his battle. Sadly in 2018, CJ lost his battle to cancer but Aaron keeps his memory alive. “It kind of makes me feel like CJ’s legacy is living on,” states Williams. “What he did, the good person he is and was is effecting more lives today.”

The reason the process took six years to complete is because more than just blood type needs to match up. Doctors match donors to patients based on their human leukocyte antigen or HLA tissue type. HLA is a protein found on most cells in your body. Your immune system uses these to recognize which cells belong in your body and which do not. A close HLA match between donor and patient is the most important matching factor.

Not much is known about the matches. However, Aaron knows the woman whose life he helped save is also battling Leukemia, just like his friend CJ. In the future there’s the option to sign a disclosure agreement so they may meet in person, which Aaron hopes to do.

Click here or Text COUTSwabs to 61474 to join the registry

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.