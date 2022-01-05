Advertisement

President Biden to tour damage done by Marshall Fire Friday

Homes burn as a wildfire rips through a development near Rock Creek Village, Thursday, Dec. 30,...
Homes burn as a wildfire rips through a development near Rock Creek Village, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, near Broomfield, Colo. An estimated 580 homes, a hotel and a shopping center have burned and tens of thousands of people were evacuated in wind-fueled wildfires outside Denver, officials said Thursday evening. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:35 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Congressman Joe Neguse and Congressman Jared Polis will host President Joe Biden on Friday as he tours the damage of the Marshall Fire. They will also reportedly discuss the urgent need of federal support.

Over the weekend, Congressman Neguse worked with the Presidents administration and FEMA to “secure an expedited Major Disaster Declaration to provide recovery funds to local communities”. In particular, Congressman Neguse advocated for Individual assistance to be included in the Declaration, which would provide direct reimbursement to impacted residents.

”This week, many in the Boulder County community–throughout Superior and Louisville– are beginning the long road to recovery in the wake of the unprecedented and terrible Marshall Fire,” said Congressman Joe Neguse. “We cannot expect our communities to bear the burden of this disaster on their own. We must bring the full force of the federal government to bear as our communities work to rebuild and recover. I’m deeply grateful to President Biden and his Administration for authorizing a swift Disaster Declaration this past weekend to begin the flow of federal funds to our community, and I look forward to hosting him on the ground on Friday to share firsthand the powerful stories of Boulder County’s resilience and strength.”

For Marshall Fire Resources, click here. For assistance replacing lost documents or navigating federal benefits contact Congressman Neguse’s office at: (303) 335-1045.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Department of Transportation Road Closed Due to Crash
Ambulance hit by vehicle while responding to crash on I-70
Mind Springs Health announces resignation of CEO Sharon Raggio
CEO of Mind Springs Health resigns
Double-fatal accident in Pender County
Police respond to stabbing on New Year’s Eve
Snowfall in Grand Junction just outside city hall.
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Sol Sandoval (D), and other candidates announce running to represent Colorado’s Third Congressional District
Multi-vehicle crash involving 17 vehicles closed I-70 Glenwood Canyon for part of Monday
I-70 Glenwood Canyon back open after 17-vehicle crash

Latest News

Mesa County Board of Commissioners Cody Davis
Board of Commissioners unanimously vote in new chairman
Bridge on North River Road east of Palisade
Bridge rehabilitation project east of Palisade to begin Jan. 10
Old Palisade High School demolition site
Next steps for new medical clinic opening in Palisade
Colorado Department of Transportation Road Closed Due to Crash
Ambulance hit by vehicle while responding to crash on I-70