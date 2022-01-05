Advertisement

Pope Francis says choosing pets over babies is ‘a form of selfishness’

Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall, at the Vatican,...
Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:22 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Many people consider their fur babies as their kids. For some, those are the only children they want to have, but Pope Francis thinks that is a mistake.

On Wednesday, the pope suggested that couples who choose to have pets instead of children are selfish.

“This denial of fatherhood or motherhood diminishes us, it takes away our humanity,” he said.

He also called the decision a “detriment to civilization.”

The pope advised couples who cannot biologically have children to consider adoption.

“How many children in the world are waiting for someone to take care of them,” Francis said. “Having a child is always a risk, either naturally or by adoption. But it is riskier not to have them. It is riskier to deny fatherhood, or to deny motherhood, be it real or spiritual.”

He made similar comments about couples who prioritize pets in 2014.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Department of Transportation Road Closed Due to Crash
Ambulance hit by vehicle while responding to crash on I-70
Mind Springs Health announces resignation of CEO Sharon Raggio
CEO of Mind Springs Health resigns
Double-fatal accident in Pender County
Police respond to stabbing on New Year’s Eve
Snowfall in Grand Junction just outside city hall.
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Sol Sandoval (D), and other candidates announce running to represent Colorado’s Third Congressional District
Multi-vehicle crash involving 17 vehicles closed I-70 Glenwood Canyon for part of Monday
I-70 Glenwood Canyon back open after 17-vehicle crash

Latest News

Rex Hickman, foreground, sifts through the rubble of his burned home with the help of his son...
‘Miraculous’ Colorado wildfire evacuation likely saved lives
Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older. Earlier this week, the Food and...
US advisers debate Pfizer boosters for younger teens
Roane General Hospital nurse Chania Batten is shown at a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic...
US hospitals seeing different kind of COVID surge this time
Students will not be returning to classrooms in Chicago Wednesday after teachers voted for...
Chicago cancels classes after teachers union backs remote learning