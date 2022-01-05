Pope Francis says choosing pets over babies is ‘a form of selfishness’

(CNN) - Many people consider their fur babies as their kids. For some, those are the only children they want to have, but Pope Francis thinks that is a mistake.

On Wednesday, the pope suggested that couples who choose to have pets instead of children are selfish.

“This denial of fatherhood or motherhood diminishes us, it takes away our humanity,” he said.

He also called the decision a “detriment to civilization.”

The pope advised couples who cannot biologically have children to consider adoption.

“How many children in the world are waiting for someone to take care of them,” Francis said. “Having a child is always a risk, either naturally or by adoption. But it is riskier not to have them. It is riskier to deny fatherhood, or to deny motherhood, be it real or spiritual.”

He made similar comments about couples who prioritize pets in 2014.

