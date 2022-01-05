Advertisement

How to donate locally to help victims of the Marshall Fire

A fire still burns in a home destroyed by the Marshall Wildfire in Louisville, Colo., Friday,...
A fire still burns in a home destroyed by the Marshall Wildfire in Louisville, Colo., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)(Jack Dempsey | AP)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - For our community members who would like to donate locally to help victims of the Marshall Fire in Boulder County, here are some resources.

One local business collecting donations is RUFF Around The Edges. Owner Lance Ferguson says they are collecting water, nonperishable foods, blankets, warm clothing, pet food, and other supplies. The drop-off location for these items will be at RUFF Around The Edges, located at 2841 North Ave.

Additionally, for those who would like to donate to the mother and daughter from our story: Marshall Fire victim shares experience, you can visit their GoFundMe page at gofundme.com.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Department of Transportation Road Closed Due to Crash
Ambulance hit by vehicle while responding to crash on I-70
Mind Springs Health announces resignation of CEO Sharon Raggio
CEO of Mind Springs Health resigns
Double-fatal accident in Pender County
Police respond to stabbing on New Year’s Eve
Snowfall in Grand Junction just outside city hall.
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Sol Sandoval (D), and other candidates announce running to represent Colorado’s Third Congressional District
Multi-vehicle crash involving 17 vehicles closed I-70 Glenwood Canyon for part of Monday
I-70 Glenwood Canyon back open after 17-vehicle crash

Latest News

Shield
Central High School unveils new mascot
Edibles
Colorado requires first marijuana concentrate consumer education
Search and rescue on the Grand Mesa
51-year-old woman and two dogs rescued after getting lost on the Grand Mesa
Homes burn as a wildfire rips through a development near Rock Creek Village, Thursday, Dec. 30,...
President Biden to tour damage done by Marshall Fire Friday