Colorado requires first marijuana concentrate consumer education

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As of the first of this year, Colorado now requires people who buy marijuana concentrates, to get an educational handout. The House Bill 1317, is enacting stricter regulations on retail and medical marijuana concentrates, the high THC products that research suggests could harm young people’s developing brains.

Previously, medical marijuana customers could purchase up to forty grams of cannabis concentrates, which can contain more than 90 percent THC, per day. Starting this year, people older than 21 can now acquire only eight grams of retail or medical product per business day.

The non profit behind the bill, One Chance to Grow Up, served as the lead organization behind getting the bill passed. Henny Lasley, the Co-founder, states when it came to put regulations for marijuana in place, children were ranked last. So as a concerned group of parents from the very first state to offer marijuana they feel it’s their duty to be the leaders in education as well. “It’s important that consumers and patients all know what kinds of risks are associated with those,” Lasley explains. “Simply because if we don’t know as consumers, and we don’t know and understand as adults, how can we protect kids?”

Colorado was already restricting how much concentrate customers could buy in one day. However, dispensaries couldn’t prevent “looping,” where customers hit multiple stores, buying the maximum amount allowed of less expensive medical marijuana at each stop and often selling it on the black market.

