Bridge rehabilitation project east of Palisade to begin Jan. 10

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Expect detours in Palisade in about a week, the bridge on North River Road over the Colorado River is getting a makeover. Beginning Jan. 10, Mesa County and KSK, LLC will rehabilitate the existing bridge on North River Road over the Colorado River, east of Palisade.

The project includes concrete deck repairs, painting, bridge railing replacement, removal of asphalt, resurfacing, patching of the pillars, and the replacement of guardrails. The foundation and bridge deck were deemed unsafe, prompting this project. The project is estimated to be completed in 90 days.

”The biggest benefit is safety,” said KSK, LLC Owner, project manager, and general contractor Kirk Knowles. “The bridge has been earmarked with some deterioration and damage over the years. I think this bridge was originally established in 1937. It will give the bridge another 100 years of life.”

North River Road will be closed to traffic at the bridge. The closure will mostly impact those between I-70 and Highway 6. A detour will be provided through downtown Palisade.

