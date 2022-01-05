Advertisement

Board of Commissioners unanimously vote in new chairman

The board chose Commissioner Cody Davis as the 2022 Chairman of the Board.
Mesa County Board of Commissioners Cody Davis
Mesa County Board of Commissioners Cody Davis
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:22 AM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Board of Commissioners has announced their decision to unanimously vote Commissioner Cody Davis as the 2022 Chairman of the Board.

Davis succeeds Commissioner Janet Rowland who previously served in 2021.

“It’s an honor to take the chairmanship in 2022,” said Cody Davis, Chair of the Board of Mesa County Commissioners. “2022 is going to be a breakthrough year for many things. I believe we’re going to put a lid on COVID, we’re starting a host of new infrastructure projects which will serve the community and job growth, and we’re getting aggressive with mental health issues.”

For more information, please visit blog.mesacounty.us.

