51-year-old woman and two dogs rescued after getting lost on the Grand Mesa

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Monday around 5:30 p.m. to help locate a woman and her two dogs who got lost when snowshoeing in the Lands End area.

The Mesa County Search and Rescue snow skippers team was dispatched and was able to locate her and her dogs due to the GPS device she was carrying. MCSO report it took the team five plus hours to complete the rescue mission.

The sheriff’s office would like to remind the public to be prepared for extreme weather as conditions can quickly change. Extra food, water, warm clothing, and a GPS device that can send an emergency signal are highly recommended. It’s also important to have a plan and notify others about plans, so search crews can complete rescue missions as quickly as possible.

Search and rescue on the Grand Mesa (Mesa County Sheriff's Office)

