What to do to prevent pipes from freezing

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As you may know, pipes can freeze this time of year with these cold temperatures. Especially this week’s single digit temperatures. But we have some tips to prevent that.

To prevent pipes from freezing, Haining Home Services recommends to keep faucets dripping in cold areas of the home, opening cabinet doors where water pipes are to help keep that area warm, and keeping space heaters on in cold areas. When you have a frozen pipe, you can wrap a thermostatic leak controlled heat tape around the pipes to help dethaw them.

”Generally it has to do with the space that its in,” said Haining Home Services Service Technician Darien Short. “Like the last couple days we’ve had negative temperatures and really low temperatures. Things like mobile homes and manufactured homes where the water pipe actually comes out of the ground and is exposed to those cold elements.”

The bigger problem with a frozen pipe is it can break or burst from the ice expanding inside of it. So its best to think ahead and insulate your pipes or take action using one of the methods mentioned above so leaks don’t occur.

