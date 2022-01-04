Advertisement

Two planned closures for I-70 Eagle County on Tuesday

By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:51 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation will close parts of I-70 on Tuesday, in order to recover two semi-trucks that had crashed during recent storms.

There are two closures planned for Tuesday, Jan. 4.

  • FIRST CLOSURE:
    • Close at 9 a.m. - estimated reopen at 1 p.m.
    • Westbound closure of I-70 between Exits 157 (Wolcott/CO 131) and 147 (Eagle)
    • Detour onto U.S. 6
    • Purpose of closure: Work to remove semi-truck from MP 155. Crash occurred during recent storms.
  • SECOND CLOSURE:
    • Close at 1 p.m. - estimated reopen at 5 p.m.
    • Eastbound closure of I-70 between Exits 140 (Gypsum) and 147 (Eagle)
    • Detour onto U.S. 6
    • Purpose of closure: Work to remove semi-truck from MP 143. Crash occurred during recent storms. Semi-truck is located 150-200 yards off the road.

