Advertisement

Students to return to Chatfield Elementary after fire alarm malfunction

Chatfield Elementary will be back open Wednesday for students to return to the classroom.
Classes canceled due to malfunctioning fire alarm
Classes canceled due to malfunctioning fire alarm(KKCO)
By (Adam Woodbrey) and (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:41 AM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - UPDATE: A spokesperson for Mesa County Valley School District 51 confirmed that Chatfield Elementary School will be back in session on Wednesday.

INITIAL ARTICLE: District 51 officials say that classes at Chatfield Elementary School are canceled today, due to an ongoing issue with the school’s fire alarm system.

The fire alarm system began malfunctioning yesterday afternoon. Crews have been working to repair the system, but so far have been unable to do so. The district says that since the school cannot safely, or legally operate without a working fire alarm, the district has elected to cancel classes today.

The district says it’s not certain how soon the issue will be resolved, but parents will be notified once everything is back up and running.

Meanwhile, breakfast and lunch will still be available through curbside pickup service. Breakfast from 8:30 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the west main entry.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Double-fatal accident in Pender County
Police respond to stabbing on New Year’s Eve
Multi-vehicle crash involving 17 vehicles closed I-70 Glenwood Canyon for part of Monday
I-70 Glenwood Canyon back open after 17-vehicle crash
A breakdown of renewal fees
New state license plate laws to take effect in 2022
Coach Jackson went 10-3 in his two years at Colorado Mesa
BREAKING: CMU head football coach Tremaine Jackson leaves program
I-70 planned closures for Tuesday, Jan. 4 in Eagle County
Two planned closures for I-70 Eagle County on Tuesday

Latest News

Colorado Department of Transportation Road Closed Due to Crash
Ambulance hit by vehicle while responding to crash on I-70
Grand Junction Police Department SWAT Team and Hostage Negotiations Team raises $1,500 to...
Police raise over $1,500 to help a fellow officer’s daughter battling health issues
Pet of the Week 01/04/2022
Mind Springs Health announces resignation of CEO Sharon Raggio
CEO of Mind Springs Health resigns