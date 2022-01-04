Police raise over $1,500 to help a fellow officer’s daughter battling health issues
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Together the Grand Junction Police Department SWAT Team and Hostage Negotiations Team raised over $1,500 to help a fellow officer whose daughter is battling some health issues.
The agencies put together the fundraiser and ultimately raised over $1,500. This money was internally donated by department members.
Additionally, the teams committed to running a certain number of miles based on the amount of money raised by the police department. Together teams ran a combined 58 miles in 8-degree weather on Sunday morning.
“You have truly demonstrated that we are a family,” said the officer in response to the fundraiser.
For more information about the department, please visit gjcity.org.
