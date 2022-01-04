Advertisement

Police raise over $1,500 to help a fellow officer’s daughter battling health issues

“You have truly demonstrated that we are a family.”
Grand Junction Police Department SWAT Team and Hostage Negotiations Team raises $1,500 to...
Grand Junction Police Department SWAT Team and Hostage Negotiations Team raises $1,500 to assist an officer's family whose daughter is battling some health issues.(Grand Junction Police Department)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:04 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Together the Grand Junction Police Department SWAT Team and Hostage Negotiations Team raised over $1,500 to help a fellow officer whose daughter is battling some health issues.

The agencies put together the fundraiser and ultimately raised over $1,500. This money was internally donated by department members.

Additionally, the teams committed to running a certain number of miles based on the amount of money raised by the police department. Together teams ran a combined 58 miles in 8-degree weather on Sunday morning.

“You have truly demonstrated that we are a family,” said the officer in response to the fundraiser.

For more information about the department, please visit gjcity.org.

