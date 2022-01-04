Ambulance hit by vehicle while responding to crash on I-70

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - UPDATE: According to Colorado State Patrol, a call was received at 2:38 p.m. of a report of a vehicle crash located at Mile Point 55 on I-70.

CSP reports a 20-year-old female driver was involved in the accident, sustaining unknown injuries.

An ambulance was on scene responding to the accident when it was hit by another vehicle. According to CSP, the driver of the second vehicle may have sustained minor to moderate injuries.

CSP is investigating the crashes. Crews are still on scene responding.

INITIAL ARTICLE: Colorado Department of Transportation is reporting a crash at Mile Point 55, about two miles west of the De Beque area.

According to CDOT, the crash occurred between U.S. 6 and Exit 49: CO 65; Grand Mesa at MP 55. The crash has closed westbound I-70.

Motorists should expect delays. Slower speeds are advised.

For more information and traffic updates, please visit cotrip.org.

