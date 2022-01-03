GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Road work projects affecting traffic for the week of Jan. 3.

The following are City of Grand Junction Projects with travel restrictions:

24 Rd. and G Road Bridge Replacement Project G Road is closed from west of Spanish Trail Drive to 24 Rd. Access Canyon View Park from either 24 Rd. or 24 1/2 Rd. only A detour route will be in place Anticipated completion date is May 2022

Lincoln Park Stadium Improvement Project Northbound 12th St. has been reduced to one lane south of North Avenue Delays can be expected, alternate routes advised Anticipated completion date is March 2022



The following are non-City of Grand Junction Projects with travel restrictions:

1st St. and Grand Avenue Improvement Project (Colorado Department of Transportation) Project work is currently in a planned Winter shutdown Intersection of 1st St. and Grand Avenue is now open (in all four directions) The project will resume in the Spring Anticipated completion date is May 2022

E Road Reconstruction between 31 Rd. and 32 Rd. (Mesa County) Expect full road closures with a well-marked detour route at various locations Be aware of the 15-mph reduced speed limit, along with increased law enforcement Resident access will be maintained Alternate routes advised Work hours: Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anticipated completion date is January 2022

North Avenue Waterline Replacement Project (Ute Water) Utility Construction on North Avenue from 29 Rd. to I-70B Expect intermittent lane closures and delays Anticipated completion date is late April 2022

34 Rd. Government Highline Canal Bridge Project (Mesa County) 34 Rd. is closed to through traffic between U.S. Hwy 6 and G Road A detour route will be in place Anticipated completion date is early May 2022



For more information, please visit gjcity.org.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.