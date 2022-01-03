Police respond to stabbing on New Year’s Eve

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing on New Year’s Eve.

Officers responded to Rocket Park on Friday, Dec. 31 at 11:50 p.m., after receiving a 9-1-1 report of an individual being stabbed.

Upon arrival, officers found a group of males in the park who were involved in the incident.

According to the testimony of the group, they were engaging in a snowball fight and accidentally hit a passing-by vehicle. The vehicle that was struck, then turned around and parked in a nearby alley. A teenage male exited the vehicle and engaged the group in the park, where a verbal altercation took place. Ultimately, the verbal altercation led to a physical altercation and one of the males involved was stabbed.

GJPD reports the stabbed male sustained serious injures and was transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

A juvenile male, 17, was located in a nearby residence and was arrested without incident. He was remanded to the Division of Youth Services and will be charged with:

Assault 1st Degree, Intent to Cause Serious Bodily Harm

Bodily Injury - Deadly Weapon

Tampering with Physical Evidence

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.