Marshall fire victim shares experience

Jessica Estes and daughter(Jessica Estes)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 5:51 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Marshall fire has burned hundreds of homes and displaced thousands. Jessica Estes is one of those victims who had to evacuate her home when the fire began.

“We were actually in the room and starting smelling smoke, and then outside our window, you couldn’t see,” said Estes.

Estes and her five-year-old daughter Jasmine complied a few things, grabbed their dogs, and made their way out, not knowing where to seek shelter. “When she saw what was going on. She told me, mommy, it’s okay because it’s me and our doggies, and we can’t buy or replace us again. We can get our other stuff back,” added Estes.

Estes says she believed they would come back, but the hotel they had called home since October had caught on flames. “I just saw the flames. It was like the whole town was on fire. You could just see flames everywhere, fire everywhere,” explained Estes.

They lost everything in the fire. “You know people go and say you were staying at a hotel. We weren’t there for a vacation that was our home,” said Estes.

Estes says she doesn’t know what the next step is. “I don’t know how to start over. I’m so overwhelmed I don’t know where to start. And I’m not very good at asking for help,” added Estes.

Her GoFundMe is linked below: https://www.gofundme.com/f/fire-refugees-needing-immediate-help?utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&utm_medium=social&utm_source=fbmessenger.

