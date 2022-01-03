Hospitals welcome first babies of 2022

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We heard from the Community Hospital, and St. Mary’s about the first babies born in 2022. The first baby to be born in 2022 at Community Hospital was on Sunday, January 2, at 2:56 a.m. The baby weighed 7 pounds, and both mom and baby are doing well.

The family will be presented with a gift basket from the community hospital foundation, including a target gift certificate, a Texas roadhouse dinner, items from Colorado, and much more.

We heard from Marsha Bagby with Community Hospital, and here’s WHAT she had to say: “The past couple of years have been challenging with COVID-19, so we are very excited to ring in the new year in this special way. The Birth Place at Community Hospital has been open since March 2016 and we have been extremely humbled by the overwhelming support we have received from the community.”

And on January 1, St Mary’s Hospital welcomed their first baby of the new year. It was also a girl born at 12:56 a.m. The family will also receive a gift basket filled with goodies.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.