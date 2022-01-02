First Day Hike at Highline Lake State Park

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Each year a number of Colorado State parks participate in the nationwide campaign of the “First Day Hike.” This year the nonprofit Friends of Highline Lake State Park and the part itself hosted this event together to teach people about the park’s history and bring families out into nature.

Friends of Highline State Park invited the public to participate in the “First Day Hike” on Saturday.

”This event is one of our favorites to do. A lot of folks don’t think about hiking in January, but it is just a good way to start of your year off right. The folks we have out here today-- it’s mostly families, and that is just an incredible like family memory to make, and so we love being a part of it,” said Ashlee Wallace, Highline Lake State Park.

The hiking trail was 3.3 miles long, and the Friends of Highline Lake State Park awarded a Colorado Parks and Wildlife annual pass to one participant.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.