Top 10 Sports Moments of 2021 - #1 Montrose football goes undefeated

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Montrose Indians football team went undefeated this fall, finishing the regular season 10-0. Our viewers voted Montrose’s perfect season as the best sports moment of 2021.

The Indians started their season ranked in the top 15, but quickly moved up the ranks after starting 5-0. They traveled to Palmer Ridge and knocked off the top-ranked team in 4A, which earned Montrose the number one seed.

Week after week, with a target on their backs, the Indians just kept winning. They beat another top 5 team, Ponderosa, to clinch an undefeated regular season, the first Western Slope team to accomplish that in decades.

Montrose capped off their perfect year with two dominant playoff wins at home. They beat Denver South by nearly 40 points, followed up with a 35 point-win over Fountain-Fort Carson in the state quarterfinals. The Indians fell just one win short of their first title since 1950, losing to the Erie Tigers.

The Montrose Indians’ undefeated regular season already is already in the record books. Now, we recognize their incredible run as our best sports moment of 2021.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.