Mesa County Sheriff’s Office encourages public to lock vehicle

By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 6:55 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - According to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, the most common crime seen in Mesa County county is personal items stolen from unlocked vehicles.

Megan Terlecky with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office encourages the public to lock their cars. They’ve provided the public with a checklist called the 9 PM routine, which is a way to remember to lock your vehicle before bed. The routine entails individuals removing valuables from the car, locking your vehicle, and leaving exterior lights and alarms on.

“We’ve seen video after video from home security systems where there are people in our community going door to door at night looking for things left in cars—looking for cars that are unlocked. We’ve also seen that when they come across a locked door, they move on, and they leave. So that is a very strong deterrent that we want the community to be aware of in order for you to be able to protect your stuff,” said Terlecky.

Terlecky states that this crime is seen more prominent during the summer, but it’s still a problem in the winter as people warm their cars.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

