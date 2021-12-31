Top 10 Sports Moments of 2021 - #2 CMU Football upsets Colorado School of Mines on final play

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’re counting down the Top 10 Sports Moments of the Year. CMU Mavericks football was voted as #2.

RMAC rival Colorado School of Mines came into Stocker Stadium ranked third in the nation. They even took a commanding, two-score lead, but the Mavericks fought back in the second half.

CMU forced a safety on defense, then the offense scored two straight touchdowns to take a 26-21 lead. But then School of Mines drove down the field, scoring with just a few seconds left in the game to seemingly seal a heartbreaking loss for the Mavs.

Instead, the refs called a holding penalty on Mines. With one more chance to stop the Orediggers, CMU batted down the final pass, forcing an incompletion to pull off the upset win. A jam-packed Stocker Stadium went wild, as the Colorado Mesa Mavericks celebrated their biggest win in program history, knocking off a top five team for the first time ever.

