Top 10 Sports Moments of 2021 - #3 CMU Men’s Soccer wins RMAC Championship

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’re counting down the Top 10 Sports Moments of the Year, here’s #3:

The CMU Men’s Soccer team had revenge on their mind all year long; after losing last year in overtime in the championship game. This year, they made it back to the championship game and played with a fire that couldn’t be beat!

Alec Fronapfel and Fernando Morales led the team in points, while Ethan Anderson held it down on defense and Connor Durant couldn’t be beat in goal.

The guys racked up countless RMAC weekly honors and took it to CSU Pueblo in the RMAC Championship, winning 3-1.

They were so excited they even had Gabriel Peres run straight to the locker room to dye his hair pink after the big win, to hold up his end of a friendly bargain.

The goal was to win a championship, and they did. They went on to the National DII Tournament and advanced in the second round, but the journey would end in the Third Round.

Congratulations to the 2020-21 CMU Men’s Soccer Team for making our #3 KJCT Sports Moment of the Year.

