Two Colorado cities evacuated by wind-driven wildfire

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (AP) - Residents of two northern Colorado cities were ordered to evacuate Thursday because of wildfire driven by strong winds.

The City of Louisville, was has a population of 21,000, was evacuated after residents in Superior, which has 13,000 residents, were told to leave.

Superior is about 20 miles northwest of Denver. Louisville is just 4 miles northeast of Superior.

A nearby portion of U.S. Highway 36 was also shut down because of a wildfire. It’s one of several blazes that started in the area as winds have gusted up to 105 mph.

