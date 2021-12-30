Colorado police officer hailed a hero after she was shot during deadly ‘rampage’ and reportedly took down the suspect while wounded

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado police officer who is being hailed a hero for the action she took during what has been described as a shooting “rampage” was publicly identified by police Wednesday night.

Click here for more on the events tied to the shooting spree. The incident started in Denver with multiple locations where shots were fired and three people were killed. After the suspect was able to elude Denver Police, the suspect was spotted in Lakewood where multiple shootouts between law enforcement officers and the suspect occurred. While in Lakewood the suspect reportedly gunned down two more people at different locations before police say an officer was able to end the incredibly violent tragedy during a gun battle. The officer, identified Wednesday night as Agent Ashley Ferris, had been shot in the abdomen just before police say she was able to take down the suspect.

The suspect is believed to have written fictional books that named some of the victims who were killed. Denver police say the writings are part of the investigation. Four of the people shot were attacked while at tattoo shops.

Click here to donate to the Colorado Healing Fund which is dedicated to helping survivors, families of victims and others impacted by the mass shooting. You need to “direct your donation” to “Denver-Lakewood” if you want to specifically help those impacted by Monday night’s shooting.

The following was posted by Lakewood Police:

“On Monday, December 27th, the Lakewood and Denver communities faced an unimaginable tragedy when a gunman opened fire in both cities, killing five and injuring others. Among those injured was a Lakewood Police Agent.

After shooting and killing 38-year-old Danny Scofield at the Lucky 13 tattoo shop, the 47-year old male suspect traveled to the Belmar shopping area where he gunned down 28-year-old Sarah Steck as she worked at the Hyatt House. At several points during this situation, the suspect exchanged gunfire with Lakewood and Denver Police. From there, the shooter headed to the area of Alaska and Vance when he encountered Lakewood Police Agent Ashley Ferris. Agent Ferris ordered him to drop his weapon as he approached her. The suspect ignored her commands and shot Agent Ferris, striking her in the abdomen. Agent Ferris, shot and wounded on the ground, was able to return fire on the suspect. The suspect was shot by Agent Ferris and died on scene. If not for the heroic efforts of Agent Ferris and other law enforcement, this incredibly violent tragedy could have been even worse.

Agent Ferris remains in a local hospital with her family by her side. Her family is asking for privacy during this time of healing.

‘All of us at the Lakewood Police Department are incredibly proud of Agent Ferris and the bravery shown by her and her fellow law enforcement officers during this active shooter situation. The entire Lakewood Police family will be here to support Agent Ferris and her family as she embarks on this recovery process.” says Lakewood Police Chief Dan McCasky, “Our hearts are incredibly heavy with the loss of life and injuries suffered by others during this rampage. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cardenas, Gunn-Maldonado, Scofield, Steck and Swinyard families, as well as the families of those injured.’”

Lakewood Police Identify Injured Agent pic.twitter.com/bKnY7u0Mp5 — Lakewood Police Dept. (@LakewoodPDCO) December 30, 2021

