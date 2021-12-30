110-year sentence for trucker reduced to 10 by governor
Governor Jared Polis has granted clemency to trucker sentenced to 110 years
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:25 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Governor Jared Polis has reduced the sentence of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos’ sentence from 110 years to 10 years.
This comes after Aguilera-Mederos applied for clemency.
To read the governor’s executive order, click here.
To read the governor’s letter to Aguilera-Mederos regarding his sentencing, click here.
