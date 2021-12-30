Advertisement

110-year sentence for trucker reduced to 10 by governor

Governor Jared Polis has granted clemency to trucker sentenced to 110 years
Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a 26-year-old truck driver, was granted clemency by Colorado Governor...
Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a 26-year-old truck driver, was granted clemency by Colorado Governor Jared Polis. Aguilera-Mederos' sentence has been reduced from 110 years to 10 years.(O'Rourke, Kali | Source: KUSA via CNN)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:25 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Governor Jared Polis has reduced the sentence of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos’ sentence from 110 years to 10 years.

This comes after Aguilera-Mederos applied for clemency.

To read the governor’s executive order, click here.

To read the governor’s letter to Aguilera-Mederos regarding his sentencing, click here.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A breakdown of renewal fees
New state license plate laws to take effect in 2022
Train derailment in Grand Junction
Train derailment in Grand Junction
Road closure.
I-70 Glenwood Canyon reopen after multi-vehicle accident
2019 Novel Coronavirus illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,...
Health department identifies three cases of the Omicron variant in Mesa County
Snow on the Grand Mesa provided by the Mesa County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff’s office shares photos of Colorado’s snow-covered landscape

Latest News

Tow truck company urges drivers to take caution and have patience
Local responders prepping for New Years Eve storm
FILE - The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection meets at the Capitol...
House committee says Trump privilege claim should be tossed
According to the Associated Press, "The entire town of Superior, which has about 13,000...
Mesa County Sheriff’s Wildland Fire Team en route to Boulder County Fire
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears