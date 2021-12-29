Train derailment in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Wednesday morning a train hauling coal derailed in Grand Junction on D Road and S. 12th St. Due to the location of the derailment, traffic is not impacted.

According to our crew on scene, 14 cars came off the track and two completely tipped over.

No law enforcement is on scene, instead Union Pacific Railroad crews are on scene responding.

Autoplay Caption

This article will be updated with more information once available.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.