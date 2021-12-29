Advertisement

Train derailment in Grand Junction

Train derailment in Grand Junction
Train derailment in Grand Junction(David Jones)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:55 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Wednesday morning a train hauling coal derailed in Grand Junction on D Road and S. 12th St. Due to the location of the derailment, traffic is not impacted.

According to our crew on scene, 14 cars came off the track and two completely tipped over.

No law enforcement is on scene, instead Union Pacific Railroad crews are on scene responding.

This article will be updated with more information once available.

