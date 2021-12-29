Top 10 Sports Moments of 2021 - #4 CMU Softball wins RMAC Championship

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’re counting down the Top 10 Sports Moments of the Year, here’s #4:

The CMU Softball team had another amazing season, going on 3 different 10 game winning streaks to end 38-3.

Lauren Wedman and Ellie Smith ended the season as DII First Team All-Americans, and with players like that leading your team there was no worry when they had their backs against the wall in an elimination game for the RMAC Tournament Championship against Colorado Christian.

They smashed record after record, including Sarah Staudle who became the 4th Maverick ever to hit 3 homeruns in a single game. Brooke Doumer got red hot for huge stretches of the season, the names go on and on... and they went on to win the conference championship! to make it to Regionals for the fifth straight time.

Congratulations to the 2020-21 CMU Softball Team for making our #4 KJCT Sports Moment of the Year.

