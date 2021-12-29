Advertisement

Sheriff’s office shares photos of Colorado’s snow-covered landscape

The sheriff’s office graciously shared these photos with us and now we share them with you!
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 2:08 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Tuesday, deputies with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office visited the Grand Mesa and took some photos of the snow-covered landscape.

Deputies also visited Glade Park on Wednesday and captured some additional photos of the snow.

The sheriff’s office wants to remind the public to use extra caution and to drive slowly if you’re in the area.

