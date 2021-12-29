Advertisement

I-70 Glenwood Canyon closed due to multi-vehicle accident

Road closure.
Road closure.(CDOT)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Department of Transportation is reporting that I-70 Glenwood Canyon is closed both directions due to a multi-vehicle accident.

According to COTrip.org I-70 eastbound and westbound are closed between Mile Marker 116 and MM 133. A representative from CDOT says both directions are closed to allow first responders to safely respond to the crash.

There is no estimated time for reopening.

For traffic updates, please visit cotrip.org.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A breakdown of renewal fees
New state license plate laws to take effect in 2022
Colorado Department of Transportation
I-70 crash blocking westbound lane
Train derailment in Grand Junction
Train derailment in Grand Junction
D51 Keeping Schools Open Plan being updated
District 51 updates future masking protocols
Mesa County Valley School District 51 officials are sharing an update regarding mask policies...
Mesa County Valley School District 51 planning to end instance-specific mask requirements

Latest News

Snow on the Grand Mesa provided by the Mesa County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff’s office shares photos of Colorado’s snow-covered landscape
Snow on the Grand Mesa provided by the Mesa County Sheriff's Office
Snow on the Grand Mesa provided by the Mesa County Sheriff's Office
Snow on Glade Park provided by the Mesa County Sheriff's Office
Snow on Glade Park provided by the Mesa County Sheriff's Office
2019 Novel Coronavirus illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,...
Health department identifies three cases of the Omicron variant in Mesa County