I-70 Glenwood Canyon closed due to multi-vehicle accident

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Department of Transportation is reporting that I-70 Glenwood Canyon is closed both directions due to a multi-vehicle accident.

According to COTrip.org I-70 eastbound and westbound are closed between Mile Marker 116 and MM 133. A representative from CDOT says both directions are closed to allow first responders to safely respond to the crash.

There is no estimated time for reopening.

For traffic updates, please visit cotrip.org.

