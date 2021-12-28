Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Kira’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our pet of the week, Kira! She’s a lively and sweet year and a half Husky German Shepherd mix. She came to Roice-Hurst from the Delta area and is still very much a puppy looking for her forever home!

Kira loves attention and to play. She needs someone active to be her best friend who can keep up. She needs a home with lots of love and patience to train with her. As she still needs to build trust with someone. She was returned to Roice-Hurst recently after the previous adopter couldn’t keep up with her energy.

If you are up for taking on a loving, high-energy pup then call 970-434-7337 to meet Kira.

To view all of their available pets please visit: https://rhhumanesociety.org/available-pets/

To make your tax-deductible donation: https://rhhumanesociety.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/rhhumanesociety/donation.jsp?campaign=6&

To visit the Roice-Hurst wish list of their most needed supplies for the pets and the shelter: https://rhhumanesociety.org/wish-list/

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.