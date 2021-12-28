Advertisement

I-70 crash blocking westbound lane

Motorists should expect delays.
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:29 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation is reporting a crash on I-70 westbound. According to CDOT the crash is between Exit 87: US 6; Rifle and Exit 75: Parachute (2 miles west of the Rifle area) at Mile Point 82.

According to CDOT the vehicle is blocking the left lane and a tow is on scene. Motorists should expect delays.

For more information, please visit codot.gov.

