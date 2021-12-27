Colorado Parks and Wildlife invites public to First Day Hikes to ring in the new year

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife is inviting the public to participate in First Day Hikes at a participating Colorado state park.

Join Colorado Parks and Wildlife for a First Day Hike at a Colorado State Park on Jan. 1, 2022 (Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

Here’s some things CPW wants potential hikers to know about First Day Hikes:

Hikes are free but park visitors must possess a valid parks pass

Participating parks may require a reservation prior to the hike, check the park’s webpage for details.

Hikes will vary in skill level and length depending on location and weather conditions.

Bring snacks, water, extra clothing, and hiking shoes with good traction. If trails are icy or snowy consider bringing trekking poles, snowshoes or shoe spikes.

For a list of participating Colorado state parks, please visit cpw.state.co.us.

For more information about CPW, please visit cpw.state.co.us/aboutus.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.